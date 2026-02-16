Left Menu

Uttarakhand Politics in Turmoil: Congress Takes a Stand

Congress leaders in Uttarakhand protested against the state government, highlighting issues of law and order, unemployment, and corruption. A scuffle ensued when police intervened to stop the protest. Prominent party figures joined the march, aiming to pressurize the government to address the state's pressing concerns.

In a dramatic display of dissent, Congress leaders and supporters marched towards Lok Bhavan in Uttarakhand, voicing concerns over the state's worsening conditions. Their demands encompassed improved law and order, tackling inflation, and reducing unemployment.

The protest saw a significant setback as law enforcement erected barricades to halt their advance, resulting in a physical standoff. Undeterred, some demonstrators attempted to bypass these obstacles, highlighting the tension between protesters and authorities.

Key figures, including former chief minister Harish Rawat and other party stalwarts, were present to lead this charge. The leadership expressed determination to compel the government to create a safer, more prosperous Uttarakhand, accusing the ruling BJP of attempts to suppress their movement by removing promotional materials.

