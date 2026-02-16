Uttarakhand Politics in Turmoil: Congress Takes a Stand

In a dramatic display of dissent, Congress leaders and supporters marched towards Lok Bhavan in Uttarakhand, voicing concerns over the state's worsening conditions. Their demands encompassed improved law and order, tackling inflation, and reducing unemployment.

The protest saw a significant setback as law enforcement erected barricades to halt their advance, resulting in a physical standoff. Undeterred, some demonstrators attempted to bypass these obstacles, highlighting the tension between protesters and authorities.

Key figures, including former chief minister Harish Rawat and other party stalwarts, were present to lead this charge. The leadership expressed determination to compel the government to create a safer, more prosperous Uttarakhand, accusing the ruling BJP of attempts to suppress their movement by removing promotional materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)