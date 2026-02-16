Congress MP Raises Alarm Over Alleged NLC Project Corruption

On Monday, Congress MP Vishnu Prasad raised significant concerns over alleged corruption linked to Neyveli Lignite Coal (NLC) projects, highlighting a complaint by Congress leader H. Manikandan. The complaint, filed with the CBI in July 2025, accuses officials of collaborating with private contractors to defraud the government of Rs 422 crore by improperly awarding construction contracts.

Prasad sharply criticized the lack of action from the CBI despite a directive from the Madras High Court to investigate the matter. He pointed out suspected irregularities, such as cost overruns and contract issues in the Talibera housing project in Odisha, and losses from shutdowns in a power plant project in Uttar Pradesh, totaling hundreds to thousands of crores in losses.

Adding momentum to his call for scrutiny, Prasad announced a filed complaint with the Delhi CBI demanding accountability from involved officials. He underscored further issues with BGR and Priya Blue involving financial mismanagement and questionable subcontracting, while promising to ensure a thorough investigation with the evidence at hand.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress party office in Manjakuppam, Cuddalore, Prasad reiterated his commitment to uncover the layers of alleged corruption in NLC projects. He also emphasized alignment with party decisions on state election alliances, reflecting similar views shared by party leaders Praveen Chakravarthy and Manickam Thakur.

(With inputs from agencies.)