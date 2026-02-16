Congress Triumphs in Telangana Municipal Polls Amid Political Maneuvering
The Congress party secured mayoral posts in five of Telangana's municipal corporations, leaving one each to BJP and CPI. Despite opposition from BRS and others, Congress dominated the municipal elections. Controversial maneuvers and alliances shaped the elections, with historical wins for BJP in Karimnagar.
The ruling Congress in Telangana secured a significant victory in Monday's municipal elections, winning mayoral posts in five out of seven corporations.
Meanwhile, BJP and CPI each claimed leadership in one corporation. Congress also dominated the municipalities, obtaining chairperson positions in 81 municipalities after the elections.
Despite controversial tactics, alliances, and a notable victory for BJP in Karimnagar, the elections brought important shifts in the political landscape.
