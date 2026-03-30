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Mizo National Front Assertive as Aizawl Municipal Elections Loom

The Mizo National Front (MNF) is optimistic about the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections on April 21, planning to contest all 19 seats. The party's leadership criticized the ruling ZPM for delaying elections and claimed the ruling party has replicated MNF's policies. Over 2.37 lakh voters are eligible to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:44 IST
Mizo National Front Assertive as Aizawl Municipal Elections Loom
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizo National Front (MNF) is gearing up for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections, expressing strong confidence in its chances. Scheduled for April 21, the party plans to contest all 19 available seats, as announced during their manifesto release.

During the event, MNF MLA R Lalthangliana criticized the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) for allegedly postponing the elections and lacking the fortitude to face the polls on schedule. The AMC elections were slated to occur before the term's expiration on March 1.

In his remarks, Lalthangliana also accused the ZPM of replicating MNF's healthcare initiatives with minor tweaks. The MNF, ruling ZPM, and Congress have each fielded 19 candidates, while BJP nominated 11, with no candidate withdrawals. The voting on April 21 will involve more than 2.37 lakh eligible voters, with vote counting set for April 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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