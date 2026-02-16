Left Menu

Starmer's Governance Questioned After Election U-Turn

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced fresh scrutiny after retracting plans to delay local elections, following legal advice warning against potential losses. This comes after a series of policy reversals and mounting challenges, including his controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson and issues with Nigel Farage's Reform UK party.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration retracted its proposal to delay 30 local council elections scheduled for May, under legal advice indicating potential judicial defeat. This development adds to the pressures on Starmer, who recently survived a leadership crisis amid a string of policy reversals.

The initial government move allowed some councils to defer elections due to upcoming local governance reorganization, which critics argued aimed to mitigate Labour's electoral losses. As courts prepared to examine the legality of this decision, prompted by Reform UK's lawsuit, the government conceded, citing legal counsel.

Minister Steve Reed confirmed all elections would proceed as planned, affecting approximately 4.5 million voters. The reversal follows several controversial decisions, including an unlawful pro-Palestinian group ban and Starmer's contentious appointment of Peter Mandelson, amplifying rhetoric from political adversaries ahead of potentially damaging May elections for Labour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

