Left Menu

Clash Over Crime: Naveen Patnaik Criticizes Odisha BJP Government

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik criticized the BJP government in Odisha for a poor law and order situation, citing incidents of mob lynching. The BJP refuted the claims, highlighting improvements in policing and public safety under its governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:10 IST
Clash Over Crime: Naveen Patnaik Criticizes Odisha BJP Government
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of the BJP government's handling of law and order in Odisha, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has labeled the situation as 'dreadful,' citing alarming incidents of mob lynching.

Patnaik, a seasoned political figure and five-term Chief Minister, made his comments while addressing reporters outside the assembly on Tuesday. He expressed concern over violence in the state, contrasting it with other parts of India.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations, asserting that the state's law and order has improved markedly with recent governmental measures. 'It's regrettable that Naveen Patnaik is making false accusations for personal gain,' said BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal, reaffirming the party's commitment to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth

Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth

 India
3
Bayer Moves to Resolve Roundup Lawsuits with $7.25 Billion Settlement

Bayer Moves to Resolve Roundup Lawsuits with $7.25 Billion Settlement

 Global
4
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026