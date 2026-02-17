Clash Over Crime: Naveen Patnaik Criticizes Odisha BJP Government

In a pointed critique of the BJP government's handling of law and order in Odisha, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has labeled the situation as 'dreadful,' citing alarming incidents of mob lynching.

Patnaik, a seasoned political figure and five-term Chief Minister, made his comments while addressing reporters outside the assembly on Tuesday. He expressed concern over violence in the state, contrasting it with other parts of India.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations, asserting that the state's law and order has improved markedly with recent governmental measures. 'It's regrettable that Naveen Patnaik is making false accusations for personal gain,' said BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal, reaffirming the party's commitment to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)