Mob Lynchings and Child Theft Rumors Plague Jharkhand

Recent incidents in Jharkhand's Chatra and Bokaro districts involve the mob lynching of a mentally challenged man and the assault of six women over childlifting suspicions. Authorities strive to dispel rumors and take action against false information spread via social media, while addressing concerns regarding child abduction and trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing series of events, Jharkhand's Chatra and Bokaro districts have witnessed mob violence driven by childlifting rumors. A mentally challenged man and six women became the unfortunate targets, highlighting the dangerous impact of misinformation.

In Chatra, Rambali Rajwar, a 45-year-old man, was brutally beaten on suspicion of being a childlifter, resulting in his death. Despite police efforts, this instance of mob lynching showcases the peril of communal hysteria. Meanwhile, in Bokaro, six women faced similar accusations and assault, underscoring the widespread fear and misinformation prevailing in the region.

The Jharkhand government is urged to tackle the issue of child theft rumors and human trafficking. Reports indicate an alarming trend of missing children, with the state failing to trace many victims, who predominantly belong to Scheduled Tribes. Social media accounts spreading falsehoods are being scrutinized, with authorities mandating strict actions against offenders. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdev demands immediate government intervention to curb child abduction and trafficking.

