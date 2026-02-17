Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Slams 'Tughlaqi Commission' Over Electoral Disputes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Election Commission, dubbing it a 'Tughlaqi Commission,' and accusing it of acting under BJP influence to manipulate the voters' list. She raised concerns about the EC's adherence to rules and its impact on democracy, highlighting issues in voter verification and alleged targeting of state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:45 IST
West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, delivered a scathing attack on the Election Commission this Tuesday, likening its actions to those of a 'Tughlaqi Commission.' Banerjee accused the poll body of aligning with the BJP to skew voters' lists in her state.

In a candid address at the state secretariat, Banerjee drew stark comparisons with historical figures Muhammad bin Tughlaq and Adolf Hitler, asserting that the commission was inflicting undue stress upon Bengal's electorate. She cited alleged violations of rules and Supreme Court orders, pointing to a slew of complaints arising from states like Haryana, Bihar, and Maharashtra to question why Bengal was singled out.

Posing questions over the suspension of local electoral officers and the EC's handling of voter verification, Banerjee warned of the consequences of undermining democratic rights. She voiced concern over potential voter suppression and attacked the timing of the EC's procedural changes, framing them as part of a broader 'Tughlaqi' strategy.

