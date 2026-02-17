Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Gains: High-Profile Inductions Ahead of West Bengal Elections

In a significant political move, the BJP has inducted influential figures like a former NSG commando and the daughter of a Left Front minister, aiming to broaden its appeal before the West Bengal Assembly election. This strategic induction is seen as a part of its pre-poll consolidation strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:31 IST
BJP's Strategic Gains: High-Profile Inductions Ahead of West Bengal Elections
  • Country:
  • India

As the West Bengal Assembly election approaches, the BJP has made strategic moves by incorporating several prominent figures into its fold. Among the newcomers are former NSG commando Dipanjan Chakraborty, retired CRPF officer Biplab Biswas, and Kasturi Goswami, daughter of a late Left Front minister.

The induction ceremony took place at the BJP's state headquarters in Kolkata, attended by notable figures such as Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya. This move is perceived as part of BJP's efforts to expand its social and political influence before the election.

Despite the BJP's attempt to project strength and unity, the ruling TMC dismissed the inductions as mere electoral optics, arguing that such moves are unlikely to impact the ground realities dominated by welfare politics and local networks. Observers anticipate further shifts and high-profile joinings as the election draws near.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth

Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth

 India
3
Bayer Moves to Resolve Roundup Lawsuits with $7.25 Billion Settlement

Bayer Moves to Resolve Roundup Lawsuits with $7.25 Billion Settlement

 Global
4
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026