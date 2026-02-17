BJP's Strategic Gains: High-Profile Inductions Ahead of West Bengal Elections

As the West Bengal Assembly election approaches, the BJP has made strategic moves by incorporating several prominent figures into its fold. Among the newcomers are former NSG commando Dipanjan Chakraborty, retired CRPF officer Biplab Biswas, and Kasturi Goswami, daughter of a late Left Front minister.

The induction ceremony took place at the BJP's state headquarters in Kolkata, attended by notable figures such as Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya. This move is perceived as part of BJP's efforts to expand its social and political influence before the election.

Despite the BJP's attempt to project strength and unity, the ruling TMC dismissed the inductions as mere electoral optics, arguing that such moves are unlikely to impact the ground realities dominated by welfare politics and local networks. Observers anticipate further shifts and high-profile joinings as the election draws near.

