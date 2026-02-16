Left Menu

TMC Criticizes BJP's Prospects in West Bengal Elections

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh predicts BJP will struggle in West Bengal elections, failing to win more than 30 seats. He criticizes BJP's failure to distribute central funds and accuses them of disenfranchising voters. Ghosh supports Mamata Banerjee for re-election and organizes a 'No vote for BJP' campaign.

Updated: 16-02-2026 19:03 IST
Kunal Ghosh
  Country:
  India

Trinamool Congress general secretary Kunal Ghosh has voiced strong skepticism about the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Ghosh suggested that BJP is unlikely to secure more than 30 seats, potentially missing out on the Leader of the Opposition position as a result.

He accused the BJP of withholding crucial central funds and allegedly attempting to disenfranchise voters by modifying election regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

