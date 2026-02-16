TMC Criticizes BJP's Prospects in West Bengal Elections

Trinamool Congress general secretary Kunal Ghosh has voiced strong skepticism about the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Ghosh suggested that BJP is unlikely to secure more than 30 seats, potentially missing out on the Leader of the Opposition position as a result.

He accused the BJP of withholding crucial central funds and allegedly attempting to disenfranchise voters by modifying election regulations.

