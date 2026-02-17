Sukhbir Singh Badal Launches 'Punjab Bachao, Sukhbir Singh Badal Liyao' Campaign

On Tuesday, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal launched the 'Punjab Bachao, Sukhbir Singh Badal Liyao' campaign from Qadian, gearing up for the 2027 Assembly elections. He urged voters to give him a five-year mandate to restore peace, progress, and prosperity in Punjab.

Badal criticized the ruling Delhi-based parties, promising a series of welfare measures for the state's farmers, youth, and weaker sections. He vowed to eliminate gangster culture and tackle the drug menace, along with safeguarding Punjab's river waters against alleged compromises by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Other key promises include 75% job reservations for Punjabi youth in new industries and 50% reserved seats in engineering and medical colleges for meritorious students. Badal also pledged to revive welfare schemes like atta-daal and introduce strict anti-crime laws, with upcoming rallies planned to strengthen the campaign further.

(With inputs from agencies.)