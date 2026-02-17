Bhupinder Singh Hooda Criticizes BJP: Calls for Justice, Highlights Law and Order Crisis

During a press conference, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the BJP government of retaliating against Congress MLAs to divert attention from its shortcomings. He criticized the registering of a case against Guhla MLA Devender Hans, who was involved in a symbolic protest against government failures.

Hooda also highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in the state under BJP rule, claiming that both businesses and individuals feel increasingly unsafe. He promised that the Congress Party would address these issues during the upcoming budget session, focusing on extortion and declining investments.

Additionally, Hooda voiced concerns about the Indo-US trade deal, labeling it as anti-farmer. He warned of potential harm to local agriculture if animal feed importation increases and noted discriminatory practices affecting farmers, such as reduced fertilizer bag weight without price adjustments.