Raman Bhalla Raises Concerns Over Indo-US Trade Deal's Impact on Jammu and Kashmir

Raman Bhalla, working president of the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, warns that the Indo-US trade deal might adversely affect farmers, youth, and the local economy. He emphasizes the need for safeguards to prevent negative impacts on agriculture, small businesses, and unemployment in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:10 IST
  • India

Raman Bhalla, the working president of the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, has raised alarms regarding the potential implications of the proposed Indo-US trade agreement. He cautioned that without adequate safeguards, the deal could have long-lasting negative effects on local farmers, businesses, and unemployed youth.

Bhalla argued that many people in Jammu and Kashmir rely heavily on agriculture, horticulture, and other related sectors, making them economically fragile. He highlighted concerns that opening domestic markets to heavily subsidized American products could undermine Indian producers, disrupt market prices, and impact livelihoods.

He called for transparent trade agreements involving consultations with relevant stakeholders, including farmer organizations and trade bodies. Bhalla also pointed out risks to small enterprises and job losses, stressing the importance of local investment and skill-based training to counter global competition and rising living costs.

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

