Raman Bhalla Raises Concerns Over Indo-US Trade Deal's Impact on Jammu and Kashmir

Raman Bhalla, the working president of the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, has raised alarms regarding the potential implications of the proposed Indo-US trade agreement. He cautioned that without adequate safeguards, the deal could have long-lasting negative effects on local farmers, businesses, and unemployed youth.

Bhalla argued that many people in Jammu and Kashmir rely heavily on agriculture, horticulture, and other related sectors, making them economically fragile. He highlighted concerns that opening domestic markets to heavily subsidized American products could undermine Indian producers, disrupt market prices, and impact livelihoods.

He called for transparent trade agreements involving consultations with relevant stakeholders, including farmer organizations and trade bodies. Bhalla also pointed out risks to small enterprises and job losses, stressing the importance of local investment and skill-based training to counter global competition and rising living costs.