High-Stakes Peace Talks: Ukraine and Russia Meet in Geneva Amid Ongoing Conflict

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia commenced the first of two days of U.S.-mediated peace talks in Geneva on Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump pressed for a swift resolution. Despite this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed concerns over pressure on his nation for concessions.

Ukraine's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, indicated that security and humanitarian issues dominated discussions. The Geneva talks followed two previous rounds in Abu Dhabi, which failed to produce significant progress. 'We are working constructively, focused, and without excessive expectations,' Umerov stated.

Amid talks, Russia launched heavy airstrikes in Ukraine, severely impacting regions like Odesa. Moreover, Russia demands Ukraine cede disputed territories—a demand Kyiv opposes. The negotiations come amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and coincide with Iran-U.S. discussions in Geneva.