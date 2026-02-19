Left Menu

High-Stakes Verdict: Former South Korean President Faces Rebellion Charge

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a historic court verdict for his attempt to impose martial law, triggering a major political crisis. Accused of rebellion and facing potential life imprisonment, Yoon's case highlights deep divisions in South Korea's political landscape as calls for justice intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 19-02-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 11:03 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived at a Seoul court on Thursday amid high tensions, facing possibly the most consequential moment of his political career—a verdict on rebellion charges.

The charges stem from his attempt to impose martial law on December 3, 2024, a move that saw troops surround the national legislature, leading to South Korea's worst political crisis in decades.

Analysts anticipate a life sentence after prosecutors demanded the death penalty, a move Yoon's supporters, and critics watched closely from outside the courthouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

