Amit Shah's Strategic Assam Visit: Boosting Border and Campaign Prospects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commenced his strategic three-day visit to Assam's Silchar on Thursday night, marking a significant pre-election endeavor as the state's polls are imminent in a few weeks.

On Friday, Shah will inspect the BSF's Natunpur border outpost on the India-Bangladesh border. He will inaugurate the 'Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP)' at Natunpur, a project aimed at enhancing border infrastructure and livelihoods, officials confirmed. During his visit, Shah will also address a BJP campaign rally in the Barak Valley.

Shah's itinerary further includes a trip to Agartala, Tripura, before returning to Assam to partake in the CRPF's annual day parade at Guwahati's Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex on Saturday—the first time this parade is held in the Northeast. He will also lay the foundation for the new campus of the 10th Assam Police Battalion in Sonapur. This marks Shah's third visit to Assam since December 29, as the BJP aims to secure a consecutive third term in the approaching 126-member assembly elections anticipated in March-April.

(With inputs from agencies.)