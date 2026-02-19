Sudden Demise of MP Ricky Andrew J Syngkon Shocks Meghalaya

Tragedy struck in Shillong on Thursday evening as Ricky Andrew J Syngkon, Meghalaya's Lok Sabha MP and VPP leader, died after collapsing during a futsal match. Hospital officials confirmed his passing around 8:45 pm.

Syngkon, a prominent political figure from the Shillong parliamentary constituency, was participating in a friendly game when the unfortunate incident unfolded. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the region.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and leaders from across party lines have expressed deep sorrow, hailing Syngkon as a dedicated public servant committed to addressing regional challenges and furthering the welfare of the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)