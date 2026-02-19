Left Menu

Sudden Demise of MP Ricky Andrew J Syngkon Shocks Meghalaya

Ricky Andrew J Syngkon, a Lok Sabha MP from Meghalaya and VPP leader, passed away after collapsing during a futsal game in Shillong. Known for his grassroots efforts, his unexpected death prompted widespread mourning and tributes from various leaders for his dedication to regional issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:51 IST
Sudden Demise of MP Ricky Andrew J Syngkon Shocks Meghalaya
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Shillong on Thursday evening as Ricky Andrew J Syngkon, Meghalaya's Lok Sabha MP and VPP leader, died after collapsing during a futsal match. Hospital officials confirmed his passing around 8:45 pm.

Syngkon, a prominent political figure from the Shillong parliamentary constituency, was participating in a friendly game when the unfortunate incident unfolded. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the region.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and leaders from across party lines have expressed deep sorrow, hailing Syngkon as a dedicated public servant committed to addressing regional challenges and furthering the welfare of the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026