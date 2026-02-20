Left Menu

Power Concerns at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, under Russian control, is now functioning on its last main power line after losing backup over a week ago, announced by the International Atomic Energy Agency's Director General Rafael Grossi. This raises concerns over the plant's operational stability.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, currently held by Russian forces, has been operating on a single main power line after losing its only backup source over a week ago. This announcement was made by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Thursday.

The power plant's reliance on its sole remaining line sheds light on potential vulnerabilities in its operational stability. The situation necessitates immediate attention to prevent further complications.

With escalating geopolitical tensions, the plant's condition continues to be a focal point of international scrutiny, drawing attention to the broader implications for regional safety and energy security.

