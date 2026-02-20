EEOC Sues Coca-Cola Northeast for Alleged Workplace Gender Discrimination

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has taken legal action against a regional Coca-Cola bottler, accusing it of sex discrimination by hosting a networking event exclusively for women. The lawsuit, representing a male employee from Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, claims that the exclusion of men from the event, held at Mohegan Sun casino resort in Connecticut, violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Filed in the New Hampshire district court, the lawsuit comes amidst a broader EEOC crackdown on diversity programs under the directives established during the Trump administration. This legal move follows the recent revelation of an investigation into Nike's diversity practices. Acting EEOC general counsel Catherine L. Eschbach emphasized the agency's commitment to address such discriminatory practices through necessary litigation.

Coca-Cola Northeast, in a statement, expressed disappointment, arguing that the EEOC did not perform a comprehensive investigation. They anticipate clearing their name in court. Meanwhile, the EEOC seeks monetary compensation for a class of excluded men citing financial and emotional distress, while also warning about DEI-related practices that could unintentionally lead to discrimination.

