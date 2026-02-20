Left Menu

Shirtless Protest Erupts at AI Summit Against Government Policies

Indian Youth Congress workers staged a shirtless protest at an AI Impact Summit, criticizing the government and India-US trade deal. The protest led to detentions and sparked debate over political dissent and freedom of expression in the country.

  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Indian Youth Congress members orchestrated a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, voicing dissent against the government's actions, including the India-US trade deal. The protest took place at the exhibition hall, as participants donned T-shirts with provocative slogans against Prime Minister Modi and President Trump.

Security personnel swiftly detained around 10 individuals involved in the protest, removing them to Tilak Marg police station to maintain law and order, according to a senior police officer. The BJP criticized the Congress, alleging the demonstration aimed to undermine India's international standing.

The incident, which unfolded amidst global attention on the summit, has reignited discussions on freedom of expression and political dissent. The Indian Youth Congress emphasized their protest was not against the summit itself but aimed at highlighting perceived governmental compromises impacting India's youth and farmers.

