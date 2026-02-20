Chancellor Merz's Strategic Dance: Balancing Cooperation and Competition with China

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to make his first visit to China since assuming office, in a significant step to engage with the world's great powers. His diplomatic venture comes as Germany balances cooperation with caution amid China's growing assertiveness.

Scheduled for next Wednesday, Merz's itinerary includes meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. Merz will also visit Hangzhou, focusing on 'competition' and finding the 'right balance of cooperation' with China, a key trading partner.

Despite China's recent status as Germany's largest trading partner, Merz emphasized the need for Europe to strengthen economically and militarily, diversify trade partners, and remain wary of a new world order led by increasingly dominant powers.