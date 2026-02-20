Left Menu

Broadcasting a Nation's Legacy: FCC's Patriotic Call to Air

The FCC Chair Brendan Carr encourages US broadcasters to feature patriotic content for the 250th anniversary of US independence. This includes civic education spots and national anthems. Carr's stance comes amid tensions with networks and investigations into compliance with broadcasting regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Communications Commission is calling on broadcasters to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America with a patriotic twist. FCC Chair Brendan Carr suggests a gamut of programming options, including public service clips and renditions of 'The Star-Spangled Banner'.

Amid an environment of charged relations with major networks, Carr hopes this initiative will fortify civic education and history. Though broadcast giants like NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox remain mum on the suggestion, the proposal echoes nostalgia for pre-1980s programming.

The initiative also dovetails with recent FCC activities, such as the investigation of shows violating equal time provisions. The call to action arrives as Carr critiques media practices, pressing for a greater commitment to serve community interests responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

