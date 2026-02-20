Left Menu

AAP Raises Alarm Over Manipulated Voter List Revision in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, alleging it is being manipulated for political gain. The party claims the revision targets Dalit communities and aims to erase opposition votes, urging vigilance and awareness among voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:09 IST
AAP Raises Alarm Over Manipulated Voter List Revision in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised alarms on Friday over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, alleging attempts to skew the process for political advantage. Party representative Neel Garg criticized the revision, noting political motives appear to be influencing the process.

Concerns center on districts where opposition voters dominate, with claims of systematic vote deletions, particularly affecting the Dalit community. Garg emphasized that the party supports genuine corrections but opposes the use of SIR for large-scale voter removal.

The Election Commission has urged 22 states and Union Territories, including Punjab, to prepare for the SIR commencing in April. The AAP, meanwhile, vows to monitor every vote and educate voters to protect against fraudulent deletions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026