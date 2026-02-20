AAP Raises Alarm Over Manipulated Voter List Revision in Punjab
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, alleging it is being manipulated for political gain. The party claims the revision targets Dalit communities and aims to erase opposition votes, urging vigilance and awareness among voters.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised alarms on Friday over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, alleging attempts to skew the process for political advantage. Party representative Neel Garg criticized the revision, noting political motives appear to be influencing the process.
Concerns center on districts where opposition voters dominate, with claims of systematic vote deletions, particularly affecting the Dalit community. Garg emphasized that the party supports genuine corrections but opposes the use of SIR for large-scale voter removal.
The Election Commission has urged 22 states and Union Territories, including Punjab, to prepare for the SIR commencing in April. The AAP, meanwhile, vows to monitor every vote and educate voters to protect against fraudulent deletions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- voter list
- SIR
- Punjab
- election
- political gain
- Neel Garg
- Dalit community
- awareness
- fraud
ALSO READ
Union Minister's Staunch Support for NDA Candidate in Jugsali Election
Nepal's Political Parties Focus on Dynamic Foreign Policy Ahead of Elections
Justice on Thin Ice: Skier Takes a Stand Against Olympic Selection Process
NDBA Encourages Video Conferencing Amidst Upcoming Elections
Unyielding Allegiance: Trump and the Entrenched Election Falsehoods