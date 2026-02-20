AAP Raises Alarm Over Manipulated Voter List Revision in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised alarms on Friday over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, alleging attempts to skew the process for political advantage. Party representative Neel Garg criticized the revision, noting political motives appear to be influencing the process.

Concerns center on districts where opposition voters dominate, with claims of systematic vote deletions, particularly affecting the Dalit community. Garg emphasized that the party supports genuine corrections but opposes the use of SIR for large-scale voter removal.

The Election Commission has urged 22 states and Union Territories, including Punjab, to prepare for the SIR commencing in April. The AAP, meanwhile, vows to monitor every vote and educate voters to protect against fraudulent deletions.

