Trump Claims Tariffs Ended Indo-Pak Conflict Amid Supreme Court Reversal

US President Donald Trump asserted that his use of tariffs played a key role in ending the conflict between India and Pakistan, despite the Supreme Court ruling against his worldwide tariff policy. The claim was met with skepticism as India maintains no third-party involved in the ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 00:48 IST
Trump

US President Donald Trump declared that tariffs were instrumental in concluding the strife between India and Pakistan. This statement coincided with his criticism of the Supreme Court for overturning his global tariff initiative.

In a 6-3 decision, the justices ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not permit such duties. Trump's assertion comes despite India's stance that only bilateral talks led to the ceasefire.

The Supreme Court's decision, which Trump labeled as 'deeply disappointing,' challenges his repeated claims of mediating peace between the neighboring nations.

