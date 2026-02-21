Trump Claims Tariffs Ended Indo-Pak Conflict Amid Supreme Court Reversal

US President Donald Trump declared that tariffs were instrumental in concluding the strife between India and Pakistan. This statement coincided with his criticism of the Supreme Court for overturning his global tariff initiative.

In a 6-3 decision, the justices ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not permit such duties. Trump's assertion comes despite India's stance that only bilateral talks led to the ceasefire.

The Supreme Court's decision, which Trump labeled as 'deeply disappointing,' challenges his repeated claims of mediating peace between the neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)