Meghalaya Bids Farewell to Influential MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon
The funeral of Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon, Meghalaya Lok Sabha MP, drew thousands in mourning. Esteemed for his grassroots involvement, Syngkon was remembered by colleagues and leaders. Shops in the state capital closed as a tribute. As VPP's founding general secretary, his absence will be felt across political communities.
- Country:
- India
Meghalaya paid a solemn farewell to Lok Sabha MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon as he was laid to rest at a Christian cemetery in Sumer village. The funeral on Saturday evening saw the attendance of thousands, reflecting Syngkon's significant impact on the community and political landscape.
Syngkon, who passed away after collapsing during a futsal game, was highly regarded as the founding general secretary of the Voice of the People Party (VPP). His contributions to clean governance and people-centric politics were highlighted in tributes from political stalwarts and close associates at Nongsder ground, including VPP President Ardent M Basaiawmoit.
The state government declared a public holiday in mourning and respect. Shops and financial establishments in Shillong remained closed in the morning, indicating the deep regard for Syngkon's legacy. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sent condolences, emphasizing the loss felt across India's political circles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Engages Grassroots in Assam Congress Candidate Selection
Congress Legacy: Beyond Wealth and Politics
Pratikur Rahaman's Defection: A Game-Changer for West Bengal Politics?
Vaiko Unveils Potential Alliance Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics
DMK Women’s Wing Launches Grassroots Campaign for Assembly Elections