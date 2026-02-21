Meghalaya Bids Farewell to Influential MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon

Meghalaya paid a solemn farewell to Lok Sabha MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon as he was laid to rest at a Christian cemetery in Sumer village. The funeral on Saturday evening saw the attendance of thousands, reflecting Syngkon's significant impact on the community and political landscape.

Syngkon, who passed away after collapsing during a futsal game, was highly regarded as the founding general secretary of the Voice of the People Party (VPP). His contributions to clean governance and people-centric politics were highlighted in tributes from political stalwarts and close associates at Nongsder ground, including VPP President Ardent M Basaiawmoit.

The state government declared a public holiday in mourning and respect. Shops and financial establishments in Shillong remained closed in the morning, indicating the deep regard for Syngkon's legacy. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sent condolences, emphasizing the loss felt across India's political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)