Left Menu

Meghalaya Bids Farewell to Influential MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon

The funeral of Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon, Meghalaya Lok Sabha MP, drew thousands in mourning. Esteemed for his grassroots involvement, Syngkon was remembered by colleagues and leaders. Shops in the state capital closed as a tribute. As VPP's founding general secretary, his absence will be felt across political communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:37 IST
Meghalaya Bids Farewell to Influential MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya paid a solemn farewell to Lok Sabha MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon as he was laid to rest at a Christian cemetery in Sumer village. The funeral on Saturday evening saw the attendance of thousands, reflecting Syngkon's significant impact on the community and political landscape.

Syngkon, who passed away after collapsing during a futsal game, was highly regarded as the founding general secretary of the Voice of the People Party (VPP). His contributions to clean governance and people-centric politics were highlighted in tributes from political stalwarts and close associates at Nongsder ground, including VPP President Ardent M Basaiawmoit.

The state government declared a public holiday in mourning and respect. Shops and financial establishments in Shillong remained closed in the morning, indicating the deep regard for Syngkon's legacy. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sent condolences, emphasizing the loss felt across India's political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across India

Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across Ind...

 India
2
Tragic Loss: Delivery Rider Killed in Alleged Speeding Car Crash

Tragic Loss: Delivery Rider Killed in Alleged Speeding Car Crash

 India
3
NIT Arunachal Pradesh's Convocation: Building Future Innovators for Viksit Bharat

NIT Arunachal Pradesh's Convocation: Building Future Innovators for Viksit B...

 India
4
Tariff Tug-of-War: Supreme Court vs. Trump

Tariff Tug-of-War: Supreme Court vs. Trump

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026