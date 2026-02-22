Modi Slams Congress Over AI Summit Protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized the Congress on Sunday following their protest at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Delhi. He alleged that the party turned a prestigious international event into a stage for 'dirty and shameless' politics.

Addressing a public gathering, Modi accused the Congress of ideological bankruptcy. He thanked several opposition parties for standing against the incident, highlighting their support for truth and national pride.

The BJP leader emphasized the significance of development projects, including the Namo Bharat rail and semiconductor factories in Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the state's progress under the BJP's governance.