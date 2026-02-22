Left Menu

Modi Slams Congress Over AI Summit Protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for its 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit in Delhi, accusing the party of degrading a global event into 'shameless' politics. Modi praised other political parties for condemning the Congress' actions and emphasized the BJP's commitment to national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 22-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 17:01 IST
Modi Slams Congress Over AI Summit Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized the Congress on Sunday following their protest at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Delhi. He alleged that the party turned a prestigious international event into a stage for 'dirty and shameless' politics.

Addressing a public gathering, Modi accused the Congress of ideological bankruptcy. He thanked several opposition parties for standing against the incident, highlighting their support for truth and national pride.

The BJP leader emphasized the significance of development projects, including the Namo Bharat rail and semiconductor factories in Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the state's progress under the BJP's governance.

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

 Israel
2
Auqib Nabi: The Bowler Leading J&K's Historic Ranji Trophy Charge

Auqib Nabi: The Bowler Leading J&K's Historic Ranji Trophy Charge

 Global
3
How Vizhinjam Port's Journey to Reality Unfolded

How Vizhinjam Port's Journey to Reality Unfolded

 India
4
Protests and Policies: A Debate at the AI Summit

Protests and Policies: A Debate at the AI Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026