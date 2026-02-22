Modi Slams Congress Over AI Summit Protest
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for its 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit in Delhi, accusing the party of degrading a global event into 'shameless' politics. Modi praised other political parties for condemning the Congress' actions and emphasized the BJP's commitment to national development.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized the Congress on Sunday following their protest at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Delhi. He alleged that the party turned a prestigious international event into a stage for 'dirty and shameless' politics.
Addressing a public gathering, Modi accused the Congress of ideological bankruptcy. He thanked several opposition parties for standing against the incident, highlighting their support for truth and national pride.
The BJP leader emphasized the significance of development projects, including the Namo Bharat rail and semiconductor factories in Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the state's progress under the BJP's governance.
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Congress
- AI Summit
- protest
- Delhi
- politics
- development
- national pride
- opposition
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Rising AI Power: India Strides into Proprietary AI Model Development
Arunachal BJP Chief Advocates for Development and Democracy
LPG Cylinder Blast Triggers Chaos in Delhi’s Majlis Park
Racial Abuse Sparks Outcry in South Delhi
Cong turned global event into an arena for its 'gandi aur nangi' (dirty and shameless) politics: PM Modi on protest at AI Summit.