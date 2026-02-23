Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Hanumant Jagdale Takes Leadership Role in Thane

Shiv Sena corporator Hanumant Jagdale has been elected as the leader of the house for the Thane Municipal Corporation. In the same meeting, Shanu Pathan of NCP (SP) was named Leader of the Opposition. The Shiv Sena secured a majority in the recent civic elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:13 IST
  • India

Shiv Sena corporator Hanumant Jagdale has assumed a pivotal role as the leader of the house within the Thane Municipal Corporation following Monday's general body meeting.

In a session presided over by Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar, Shanu Pathan of the NCP (SP) was declared the Leader of the Opposition, marking a significant political appointment within the 131-member body.

The January civic elections showcased Shiv Sena's dominance as they clinched a clear majority with 75 seats, outpacing the BJP, NCP (SP), NCP, AIMIM, and other contenders in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

