Shiv Sena's Hanumant Jagdale Takes Leadership Role in Thane

Shiv Sena corporator Hanumant Jagdale has assumed a pivotal role as the leader of the house within the Thane Municipal Corporation following Monday's general body meeting.

In a session presided over by Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar, Shanu Pathan of the NCP (SP) was declared the Leader of the Opposition, marking a significant political appointment within the 131-member body.

The January civic elections showcased Shiv Sena's dominance as they clinched a clear majority with 75 seats, outpacing the BJP, NCP (SP), NCP, AIMIM, and other contenders in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)