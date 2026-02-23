'Shedding colonial mindset': British architect Lutyens' statue replaced with Rajagopalachari's bust at Rashtrapati Bhavan

British architect Edwin Lutyens' statue at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was on Monday replaced with a bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, the first and only Indian governor general of independent India, as part of a move aimed at shedding the remnants of a colonial mindset. President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the bust of Rajagopalachari, also known as Rajaji, at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap, opposite Mahatma Gandhi's statue. The initiative is part of a series of steps being taken towards shedding the vestiges of a colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India's culture, heritage and timeless traditions, a statement issued by the president's office said. Designed by Lutyens, the Rashtrapati Bhavan is the official residence of the president. Originally built as the Viceroy's House to serve as the residence of the British viceroy of India, the building was renamed Government House after independence on August 15, 1947. It was subsequently renamed Rashtrapati Bhavan during the presidency of Rajendra Prasad, marking its new role as the home of the president. Several monuments, including the India Gate in New Delhi, were designed by Lutyens. Along with another distinguished British architect, Herbert Baker, Lutyens designed several government buildings in New Delhi. In a message sent for the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the close relationship Rajaji shared with Gandhi, marked by deep mutual trust and friendship, is well known. ''Therefore, it is fitting that Rajaji's bust is being installed right opposite the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Further, the fact that Rajaji's bust will be positioned where Edwin Lutyens' bust used to stand is a crucial detail, making it an important act of mental decolonisation,'' Modi said in the message, which was read out to the audience by Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The unveiling of Rajagopalachari's bust at the historic central courtyard of the Rashtrapati Bhavan by the president is a moment of pride for the people of the country, Modi said. ''Today, Rashtrapati Bhavan stands not as a seat of power, but as a visible embodiment of democratic self-confidence rooted in Indian civilisation. Initiatives such as the 'Rajaji Utsav' and the unveiling of a bust of Shri C Rajagopalachari Ji reinforce this direction. They honour leaders who shared the nation and remind us that freedom is sustained by celebrating their memory,'' he added. The prime minister, in his ''Mann Ki Baat'' address on Sunday, said the unveiling of Rajaji's bust is one of the steps towards removing the vestiges of a colonial mindset, according to the statement. After the unveiling event, the president graced the Rajaji Utsav at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC), where she took a round of a photo-and-book exhibition on Rajagopalachari's life and work. Speaking on the occasion, Murmu said when Rajaji arrived at the Government House (now known as the Rashtrapati Bhavan), he placed portraits of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Gandhi in his room. ''Rajaji sent a clear message that while India was formally still a dominion, Swaraj had been fully established in the hearts of Indians. Thus, Rajaji set an inspiring example of mental decolonisation. His ideals are reflected in the national campaign adopted by the people of India to take pride in India's heritage and eliminate the vestiges of a colonial mindset,'' she said. Indian consciousness and a connection with all Indians, especially the weaker sections, are reflected in Rajaji's thoughts and actions, Murmu said. She said portraits of British imperial officials who exploited India were earlier hung in the corridors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Now, the gallery called ''Param Vir Dirgha'' is adorned with portraits of Param Vir Chakra awardees. Murmu said Rajaji's contributions to the legal profession, freedom struggle, social and economic reforms, ancient Indian scriptures, Tamil and English writing, poetry and music, politics and governance greatly enriched these fields. The president urged citizens to resolve to promote the spirit of enterprise to fulfil the dreams of Rajaji. Addressing the gathering, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said by celebrating the Rajaji Utsav, ''we have achieved yet another milestone in our journey of breaking away from the colonial legacy''. ''India is movement away from colonial influence. It is not a single event. It is ongoing transformation across governance, law, education, culture and national identity,'' he was quoted as saying in the statement. Raj bhavans have become lok bhavans, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has become Seva Tirtha, the Central Secretariat has been transformed into Kartavya Bhavan, the replacement of colonial-era criminal laws, installation of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue near the India Gate, construction of the National War Memorial are not merely symbolic, they reflect the government's spirit of ''seva bhawna'' (spirit of service), he said. Radhakrishnan described the Rajaji Utsav as a celebration and rightful recognition of a great son of India. During the event at the RBCC, a film based on Rajaji's life was screened. The president and other dignitaries also witnessed cultural performances as part of the event. The exhibition on the life and work of Rajaji will be organised as part of the Rajaji Utsav from February 24 to March 1 at the Amrit Udyan. Among the other dignitaries present at the Rajaji Utsav were Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)