Left Menu

Protest against land use rules: Goa MLA's health deteriorates, hospitalised

Opposition parties led by Borkar have been protesting at Azad Maidan here since Saturday, demanding the repeal of the Town and Country Planning Acts Section 39A, which enables the conversion of a non-settlement zone into a settlement zone, paving the way for construction activities.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-02-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 11:11 IST
Protest against land use rules: Goa MLA's health deteriorates, hospitalised
  • Country:
  • India

Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar, on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the scrapping of a provision of the Town and Country Planning Act, has been shifted to the hospital after his health deteriorated. Opposition parties led by Borkar have been protesting at Azad Maidan here since Saturday, demanding the repeal of the Town and Country Planning Act's Section 39A, which enables the conversion of a non-settlement zone into a settlement zone, paving the way for construction activities. Dr Oscar Rebello, a private doctor, checked the health parameters of Borkar on Monday night and advised that he be shifted to the hospital. ''His parameters are dropping and he requires immediate medical attention,'' Dr Rebello told the protesters, following which Borkar was shifted to a nearby private hospital in Panaji city at night. Earlier on Monday, hundreds of protesters marched to the private residence of the state Town and Country Planning Minister, Vishwajit Rane, in Dona Paula near here. They demonstrated outside the minister's house for hours before shifting their protest to Azad Maidan. Several leaders, including Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, AAP MLA Venzy Viegas and Goa Congress vice president Sunil Kawthankar, had joined the protest outside Rane's residence. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday refused to concede to the demands, while expressing displeasure over the way the protest was held outside minister Rane's private residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bengal SIR: SC allows deployment of judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha for claim verification

Bengal SIR: SC allows deployment of judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha...

 India
2
Cabinet may approve pacts with Germany, Canada for critical minerals cooperation

Cabinet may approve pacts with Germany, Canada for critical minerals coopera...

 India
3
Road crash in UP's Kaushambi leaves two truck drivers dead

Road crash in UP's Kaushambi leaves two truck drivers dead

 India
4
South Korea's Hyundai Motor warns US tariff pressure may intensify despite Supreme Court ruling

South Korea's Hyundai Motor warns US tariff pressure may intensify despite S...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026