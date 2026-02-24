Controversy at AI Summit: Political Protests Spark Debate on Democratic Rights
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor termed the Congress youth wing's protest at the AI Summit as 'ill-conceived.' The Congress leaders defended the demonstration as symbolic and urged a review of arrests. The protest raised slogans against PM Modi, triggering a debate on the limits of democratic dissent.
- Country:
- India
In a heated confrontation, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena criticized the recent protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the AI Summit, calling it an 'ill-conceived and malicious' act that embarrassed India on a global platform.
The protest, led by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, involved slogans and T-shirts bearing controversial messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Delhi Police arrested several IYC members, labeling the protest as a disruption during an international event.
Congress leaders defended the protest as a symbolic act of political dissent and called for a re-evaluation of the charges, arguing that democratic rights are being stifled. The event continues to evoke mixed reactions from various political parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scindia Condemns Congress's Naked Protest at AI Summit
Eminent Figures Condemn 'Shirtless Spectacle' at AI Summit
Charges of rioting added against IYC members arrested in connection with the shirtless protest at AI Summit: Delhi Police.
Rahul is 'mastermind' of anarchic incident at AI Summit, law will catch up: BJP
Shirtless protest at AI Summit: Police adds charges of rioting against arrested IYC members