Controversy at AI Summit: Political Protests Spark Debate on Democratic Rights

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor termed the Congress youth wing's protest at the AI Summit as 'ill-conceived.' The Congress leaders defended the demonstration as symbolic and urged a review of arrests. The protest raised slogans against PM Modi, triggering a debate on the limits of democratic dissent.

Updated: 24-02-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated confrontation, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena criticized the recent protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the AI Summit, calling it an 'ill-conceived and malicious' act that embarrassed India on a global platform.

The protest, led by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, involved slogans and T-shirts bearing controversial messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Delhi Police arrested several IYC members, labeling the protest as a disruption during an international event.

Congress leaders defended the protest as a symbolic act of political dissent and called for a re-evaluation of the charges, arguing that democratic rights are being stifled. The event continues to evoke mixed reactions from various political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

