Controversy at AI Summit: Political Protests Spark Debate on Democratic Rights

In a heated confrontation, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena criticized the recent protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the AI Summit, calling it an 'ill-conceived and malicious' act that embarrassed India on a global platform.

The protest, led by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, involved slogans and T-shirts bearing controversial messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Delhi Police arrested several IYC members, labeling the protest as a disruption during an international event.

Congress leaders defended the protest as a symbolic act of political dissent and called for a re-evaluation of the charges, arguing that democratic rights are being stifled. The event continues to evoke mixed reactions from various political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)