CPI(M) Calls Out AIADMK's Leadership in Tamil Nadu's NDA

CPI(M) Tamil Nadu secretary P Shanmugam raised doubts about AIADMK's leadership within the NDA alliance in the state, following remarks from AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran. Despite AIADMK's claims, Shanmugam noted BJP's silence and suggested they might allocate seats to AIADMK, invoking Jayalalithaa's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:34 IST
CPI(M) Tamil Nadu secretary P Shanmugam questioned AIADMK's leadership role in the state's NDA alliance. Speaking on social media, he pointed out that despite AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's claims, allies are still in discussions with BJP over seat-sharing.

Recent remarks by AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran have further fueled this speculation. Shanmugam highlighted that the BJP has yet to refute these claims, suggesting a possible allocation of seats to AIADMK in upcoming elections.

In his statement, he urged loyalists of the late CM Jayalalithaa to consider their support, recalling her past electoral message of choosing between 'the lady or Modi'.

