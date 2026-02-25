Left Menu

House Arrest Allegations Stir Political Storm in Haryana

In Haryana, Congress claims their members were put under house arrest to thwart their Vidhan Sabha protest. Government officials deny these claims as political friction rises over alleged changes to the MNREGA scheme. This highlights ongoing tensions between the ruling party and the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Assembly was rocked by accusations from the opposition Congress on Wednesday, alleging that many party members, including district leaders, were placed under house arrest. The gherao program was part of a protest titled 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram,' challenging alleged amendments to the employment guarantee act.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed these claims, asserting there was no such house arrest. "The police have neither approached nor detained anyone," Saini stated, branding the Congress's allegations as deceitful. The House witnessed heated debates as the Congress demanded answers, questioning the chief minister's awareness regarding security operations.

Protesters led by senior Congress figures, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, sustained their demonstration against MNREGA changes, accusing the government of attempting to erode the social security net. Despite a strong police presence stopping their march midway, the opposition remains adamant in voicing their discontent.

