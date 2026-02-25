Left Menu

Karnataka's Path to Corruption-Free Recruitment: A Promise to Youth

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pledges to fill vacant government posts, emphasizing a phased, corruption-free recruitment process. Despite previous delays due to reservation issues, the state aims to assure employment opportunities. Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar also promises transparency, addressing concerns raised by protests from the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:12 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to fill vacancies in various government departments. This process, delayed due to internal reservation issues, aims to be executed in a phased manner, fulfilling the government's promise of securing employment opportunities.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assured the public that the recruitment drive would be corruption-free, addressing youth concerns over vacant posts. Previous recruitment efforts were marred by scams, preventing effective filling of positions during the BJP's rule.

The government has laid out a roadmap, tasking the Karnataka Public Service Commission with filling positions, while introducing efforts like Yuvanidhi to support young graduates financially. Protests from the youth in Dharwad have underscored the urgency and necessity of a transparent recruitment process.

