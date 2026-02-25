Pakistan's Imran Khan Seeks Urgent Eye Treatment Amid Health Concerns
Imran Khan's party appealed to Pakistan's Supreme Court to transfer him from jail to a private hospital for urgent eye treatment. Khan, experiencing declining health due to CRVO, seeks transparency in his medical care. PTI demands his access to personal doctors and detailed medical updates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:09 IST
- Pakistan
Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has petitioned the Supreme Court to move Khan from jail to a private hospital for critical eye treatment.
The petition follows a report on Khan's health, citing declining health due to central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), necessitating urgent medical intervention.
Khan's family and PTI emphasize the need for transparency and demand his access to preferred medical professionals amidst ongoing legal and political challenges.
