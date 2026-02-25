Pakistan's Imran Khan Seeks Urgent Eye Treatment Amid Health Concerns

Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has petitioned the Supreme Court to move Khan from jail to a private hospital for critical eye treatment.

The petition follows a report on Khan's health, citing declining health due to central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), necessitating urgent medical intervention.

Khan's family and PTI emphasize the need for transparency and demand his access to preferred medical professionals amidst ongoing legal and political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)