Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Trump's Comments on Muslim Lawmakers

Former President Donald Trump has sparked backlash after suggesting that Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib should be 'institutionalized' and 'sent back' to their countries of origin. Both congresswomen, who are U.S. citizens, criticized Trump's immigration policies. Trump's remarks have been condemned widely as xenophobic and racist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 04:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 04:17 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Trump's Comments on Muslim Lawmakers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former President Donald Trump is once again at the center of controversy after making inflammatory remarks about Muslim Democratic U.S. Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. Trump's suggestion that the congresswomen should be 'institutionalized' and 'sent back from where they came' has drawn significant backlash.

Omar and Tlaib, who have been vocal critics of Trump's hard-line immigration policies, voiced their disapproval during his State of the Union address. Trump's comments came after this heated exchange, where he was accused of deploying harmful rhetoric against the Somali and Palestinian American representatives.

The rhetoric has been widely criticized, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries labeling it 'xenophobic' and 'disgraceful.' Advocacy groups, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, have condemned Trump's statements as racist, highlighting the broader implications of his immigration agenda on minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and Iran Navigate Nuclear Crossroads

High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and Iran Navigate Nuclear Crossroads

 Global
2
Court Overturns Trump's Third-Country Deportation Policy

Court Overturns Trump's Third-Country Deportation Policy

 Global
3
Galatasaray's Dramatic Victory Over Juventus in Champions League Thriller

Galatasaray's Dramatic Victory Over Juventus in Champions League Thriller

 Global
4
Tensions Flare as Cuban Soldiers Kill Four Aboard Florida Boat

Tensions Flare as Cuban Soldiers Kill Four Aboard Florida Boat

 Cuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026