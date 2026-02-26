Controversy Erupts Over Trump's Comments on Muslim Lawmakers

Former President Donald Trump is once again at the center of controversy after making inflammatory remarks about Muslim Democratic U.S. Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. Trump's suggestion that the congresswomen should be 'institutionalized' and 'sent back from where they came' has drawn significant backlash.

Omar and Tlaib, who have been vocal critics of Trump's hard-line immigration policies, voiced their disapproval during his State of the Union address. Trump's comments came after this heated exchange, where he was accused of deploying harmful rhetoric against the Somali and Palestinian American representatives.

The rhetoric has been widely criticized, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries labeling it 'xenophobic' and 'disgraceful.' Advocacy groups, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, have condemned Trump's statements as racist, highlighting the broader implications of his immigration agenda on minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)