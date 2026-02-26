Left Menu

PM Modi Honored with Prestigious Israeli Knesset Medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the Speaker of the Knesset Medal by the Israeli Parliament, a notable recognition of his efforts to foster India-Israel relations. This prestigious honor underscores the mutual trust and shared values between the two nations, highlighting their deepening strategic partnership.

26-02-2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the esteemed Speaker of the Knesset Medal, as announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. The Knesset, Israel's parliament, awarded this one of its highest honors in recognition of Modi's pivotal role in enhancing bilateral ties between India and Israel.

Rajnath Singh, in a social media post, conveyed his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi for receiving such a distinguished accolade. He emphasized that this recognition highlights the profound trust and mutual respect that characterize the India-Israel partnership, marking a significant moment of pride for all Indians.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his delight, describing the award as a testament to the growing relationship between two ancient nations. He underscored the expectation that this honor will further fortify the connections between India and Israel, paving the way for future collaborations.

In a message of gratitude, PM Modi asserted that the medal symbolizes the enduring friendship between India and Israel, aligned with their shared democratic values. He remarked on the medal as a tribute to the collaborative spirit driving the nations' strategic outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

