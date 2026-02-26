Modi-Natanyahu Talks: Strengthening India-Israel Strategic Ties

On Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to enhance bilateral cooperation in defense, security, trade, technology, and agriculture sectors. Their talks encompassed strategic discussions on the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and cooperation within the I2U2 framework, which includes India, Israel, UAE, and the USA.

In preparation for the talks, PM Modi had an insightful meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, where they explored further avenues for cooperation in education, startups, innovation, technology, and connectivity. The meeting was a precursor to existing strong ties, which were elevated to a strategic partnership level during Modi's first visit to Israel in July 2017.

The India-Israel partnership, marked by robust alliances in science, technology, defense, and cybersecurity, continues to advance. Recent strides include a newly signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and a Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA), marking enhanced trade and investment relationships. Additionally, a bilateral framework facilitating the temporary employment of Indian workers in Israel underscores deepening people-to-people connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)