Starmer Faces Setback as Labour Loses Stronghold in Greater Manchester

In a stunning political upset, the Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, experienced a significant defeat in Greater Manchester. This loss highlights the fragility of Britain's longstanding two-party system and raises questions about Starmer's leadership.

The Green Party candidate, Hannah Spencer, secured the parliamentary seat in Gorton and Denton, with Nigel Farage's Reform UK coming in second, pushing Labour to a humbling third place. Labour's chair, Anna Turley, described the defeat as 'clearly disappointing.'

Starmer's position appears increasingly precarious following the defeat, compounded by prior controversies and waning public support. Labour's future remains uncertain as the party braces for further challenges in the eagerly anticipated May elections.

