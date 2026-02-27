Left Menu

Starmer Faces Setback as Labour Loses Stronghold in Greater Manchester

Labour's Keir Starmer suffered a significant blow with a loss in Greater Manchester, emphasizing a shift in Britain's political landscape. The Green Party's victory and Labour's decline put Starmer under pressure, facing criticism and potential challenges post-May elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:29 IST
Starmer Faces Setback as Labour Loses Stronghold in Greater Manchester

In a stunning political upset, the Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, experienced a significant defeat in Greater Manchester. This loss highlights the fragility of Britain's longstanding two-party system and raises questions about Starmer's leadership.

The Green Party candidate, Hannah Spencer, secured the parliamentary seat in Gorton and Denton, with Nigel Farage's Reform UK coming in second, pushing Labour to a humbling third place. Labour's chair, Anna Turley, described the defeat as 'clearly disappointing.'

Starmer's position appears increasingly precarious following the defeat, compounded by prior controversies and waning public support. Labour's future remains uncertain as the party braces for further challenges in the eagerly anticipated May elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go beyond our orders, says SC.

SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go...

 India
2
We've made it clear what documents are to be looked into. Our orders are as clear as daylight, says SC on SIR in West Bengal.

We've made it clear what documents are to be looked into. Our orders are as ...

 India
3
Excise case was biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal after court relief in liquor case.

Excise case was biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India...

 India
4
Innovative Housing Solutions for Europe's Struggling Youth

Innovative Housing Solutions for Europe's Struggling Youth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026