EU Calls for Restraint Amid Iran Conflict Tensions

The European Union's 27 nations urge restraint and adherence to international law amidst the Iran conflict, expressing concern over economic impacts. The statement, issued by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, reflects the diverse views within the EU and highlights their limited influence over the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 01:33 IST
The European Union's 27 member nations have issued a unified call for 'maximum restraint' and strict adherence to international law as tensions rise in the Iran conflict, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Following an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers, prompted by U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran and Tehran's subsequent retaliatory actions, the EU released a statement urging the protection of civilians and emphasizing the importance of international humanitarian law.

The statement also highlighted economic concerns, warning against disruptions to oil deliveries and the potential threat to regional and global stability, particularly in critical areas like the Strait of Hormuz. Despite differing opinions within its ranks, the EU remains a bystander in the unfolding conflict with limited influence over U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions.

