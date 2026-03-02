Global Allies Unite in Middle East Crisis After Khamenei's Fatal Strike

Three close US allies have declared their readiness to defend shared interests in the Middle East following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Britain, France, and Germany have agreed to collaborate with the US amid fears that the conflict could spiral into a wider regional war.

The international response varies, with some nations criticizing Iranian retaliation while others tread carefully to avoid exacerbating tensions with the US. The killing has unleashed protests and celebrations worldwide, highlighting divisions over Iran's political future.

Pope Leo XIV has called for restraint from all parties to prevent further violence, while Russia and China strongly condemned the killing of Khamenei as a violation of international law. The EU and other global entities continue to monitor unfolding developments closely.