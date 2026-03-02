Left Menu

Global Allies Unite in Middle East Crisis After Khamenei's Fatal Strike

Three US allies—Britain, France, and Germany—express readiness to join forces against Iran after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The coordinated US-Israel attacks have prompted fears of wider conflict. Nations either criticized Iran's retaliation or cautiously avoided commenting on the escalated crisis.

  • France

Three close US allies have declared their readiness to defend shared interests in the Middle East following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Britain, France, and Germany have agreed to collaborate with the US amid fears that the conflict could spiral into a wider regional war.

The international response varies, with some nations criticizing Iranian retaliation while others tread carefully to avoid exacerbating tensions with the US. The killing has unleashed protests and celebrations worldwide, highlighting divisions over Iran's political future.

Pope Leo XIV has called for restraint from all parties to prevent further violence, while Russia and China strongly condemned the killing of Khamenei as a violation of international law. The EU and other global entities continue to monitor unfolding developments closely.

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

