Middle East Tensions Escalate with Missile Attacks and Strikes

The Middle East conflict intensifies as Iran fires missiles at Israel and Arab states, expanding the war to include Tehran-backed militias. Notably, Hezbollah attacked Israel, prompting retaliatory strikes by Israel and the US. Over 200 people have died, including top Iranian leaders, in escalating hostilities.

Updated: 02-03-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:25 IST
Iran's missile attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab states on Monday have significantly escalated the regional conflict in the Middle East. The hostilities now include Tehran-backed militias, with Hezbollah striking Israel and the United States retaliating against targets in Iran.

Top Iranian leaders, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been killed in the strikes, and more than 200 deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister suggested that military units might be acting independently from government control.

The crisis has led to further disruptions, including the suspension of Qatar Airways flights and the closure of UAE stock exchanges. The World Health Organisation has called for the protection of civilians and medical facilities amid the ongoing conflict.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

