Spirit of Progress: Assam's Jan Ashirwad Yatra Unites Communities

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continues the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, covering four constituencies. Greeted with enthusiasm by diverse communities, Sarma emphasized development and empowerment. The Yatra aims to showcase BJP's achievements before state elections and will cover 34 constituencies in its first phase, concluding March 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:32 IST
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma embarked on the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, garnering support across four key constituencies: Gohpur, Bihpuria, and Ranganadi. The initiative, central to the party's election strategy, invites community engagement, with notable participation from women, elderly, and differently-abled individuals.

Sarma's sentiments echoed the collective enthusiasm of the populous, highlighting ongoing progress and the palpable energy observed along the route. His message emphasized unity, development, and an empowered future for all residents. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and affirmed his commitment to the state's growth.

The Yatra, designed to spread BJP's achievements and future plans, targets 34 constituencies in its initial phase that will conclude on March 9. With state elections pending, the BJP is keen on securing another term, focusing on the trust and faith of Assam's people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

