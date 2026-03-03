Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes OIC Silence on US-Israel Strikes on Iran
Mehbooba Mufti criticized the OIC for its silence on US-Israel airstrikes on Iran, calling it a betrayal of the Muslim world. She condemned the organization's failure to denounce the attack and mourned the death of Iran's Supreme Leader in the strikes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-03-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti issued strong criticism against the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its silence on the recent US-Israel airstrikes that targeted Iran.
Mufti accused the OIC of betraying the Muslim world by choosing to remain a passive observer while actions against Iran's sovereignty unfolded. She described the OIC's response—or lack thereof—as alarming and disgraceful.
Highlighting the death of Iran's Supreme Leader during the strikes, Mufti lamented the organization's shift in blame away from the aggressors and labeled it a significant betrayal of the Muslim Ummah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government's Silence on Khamenei Assassination
Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government's Silence on Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination
Trump's Unconventional Iran War Strategy Ignites Criticism
CM Siddaramaiah Under Criticism for Global Commentary
Nepal's Silence Period Initiates Countdown to General Elections