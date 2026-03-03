Himachal Pradesh Awaits Rajya Sabha Election Drama

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Legislative Party is set to meet on March 5, the nomination deadline for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, with the BJP yet to declare its participation. Despite Congress's Assembly majority, previous election setbacks due to cross-voting loom large over this election cycle.

In the last Rajya Sabha contest, Congress suffered a surprise defeat despite having a majority, when six of its MLAs voted for the BJP candidate. This year, the party hasn't announced a candidate yet but is deliberating over several prominent names, including Anand Sharma and Pratibha Singh.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan expressed confidence that the Congress will remain united in support of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while the BJP has indicated its strategy hinges on whether the Congress candidate hails from outside Himachal Pradesh.

