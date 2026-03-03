Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Awaits Rajya Sabha Election Drama

Himachal Pradesh Congress convenes a meeting to finalize its Rajya Sabha candidate ahead of the March election. Despite a clear Assembly majority, past cross-voting issues linger. BJP remains undecided, awaiting Congress's candidate reveal. Key figures in the race include former Union minister Anand Sharma and former state president Pratibha Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 21:01 IST
Himachal Pradesh Awaits Rajya Sabha Election Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Legislative Party is set to meet on March 5, the nomination deadline for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, with the BJP yet to declare its participation. Despite Congress's Assembly majority, previous election setbacks due to cross-voting loom large over this election cycle.

In the last Rajya Sabha contest, Congress suffered a surprise defeat despite having a majority, when six of its MLAs voted for the BJP candidate. This year, the party hasn't announced a candidate yet but is deliberating over several prominent names, including Anand Sharma and Pratibha Singh.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan expressed confidence that the Congress will remain united in support of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while the BJP has indicated its strategy hinges on whether the Congress candidate hails from outside Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan-Ethiopia Drone Allegations Escalate Tensions in Civil War

Sudan-Ethiopia Drone Allegations Escalate Tensions in Civil War

 Global
2
Peru's Agricultural Exports at Risk Amid Coastal El Niño Challenges

Peru's Agricultural Exports at Risk Amid Coastal El Niño Challenges

 Global
3
Ravi Shankar Prasad to Lead New Lok Sabha Privileges Committee

Ravi Shankar Prasad to Lead New Lok Sabha Privileges Committee

 India
4
Tiger Tragedy: Woman Attacked in Madhya Pradesh Forest

Tiger Tragedy: Woman Attacked in Madhya Pradesh Forest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026