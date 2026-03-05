Left Menu

Bihar's Political Drama: A Desi Maduro Model?

Amidst speculations of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha nomination, RJD MP Manoj Jha compares the situation to Maduro's 'kidnapping by consent' scenario, alleging deeper political maneuvering. Minister Ramkripal Yadav stresses it's an internal JD(U) matter, with opposition labeled as 'troubled'. Rajya Sabha polls set for March 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:38 IST
RJD MP Manoj Jha (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking political analogy, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha has spurred debate by comparing Bihar's current political dynamics to a 'desi version' of the Maduro model of governance. This comes in the wake of speculations about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's potential nomination for the Rajya Sabha.

Jha hinted at deeper political undertones, likening the scenario to a 'kidnapping by consent'—a concept he attributes to the saga of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Jha emphasized the sudden proliferation of reports across media platforms, suggesting the narrative holds more weight than mere rumor or speculation.

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav dismissed outside speculation, asserting the decision about Kumar's political future lies solely with the Janata Dal (United), emphasizing the opposition's purported erosion of credibility. The Election Commission of India has slated the Rajya Sabha elections for March 16, marking an important date in Bihar's political calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

