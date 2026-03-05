Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Reacts to Iranian Warship Sinking

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, expressed concern over the sinking of an Iranian warship that was a guest for a naval exercise in India. He discussed the implications for residents in Iran, the need for calm, and political developments in Bihar and Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:17 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced his concerns on Thursday regarding the sinking of an Iranian warship. The vessel, a guest participating in a multilateral naval exercise in India, was reportedly sunk by a US submarine. The incident has heightened tensions in West Asia.

The warship's destruction in international waters off Sri Lanka complicates the situation, as numerous Union Territory residents are in Iran, elevating anxiety levels. Abdullah reiterated efforts to bring them back safely, urging calm within the region.

He also addressed India's internal politics, sending well-wishes to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his Rajya Sabha nomination, and acknowledged the significance of the general elections underway in Nepal. Meanwhile, the government continues to promote entrepreneurship and innovation, notably in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

