Unopposed Rajya Sabha Entries: Key Political Moves Unfold!

Several political heavyweights file unopposed nominations for Rajya Sabha, including Bihar's Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin. Sharad Pawar returns, while keen contests are expected in seats across 10 states. With BJP set to increase its tally, pivotal shifts in India's political landscape unfold amid upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:29 IST
Bihar's longest-serving chief minister Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin have filed their nominations to join the Rajya Sabha unopposed. Meanwhile, veteran politician Sharad Pawar is making a return to the upper house after submissions on Thursday, encompassing several influential candidates.

A total of 40 candidates filed their papers on the nomination deadline for 37 seats across 10 states. The scrutiny process is set for Friday, with nominations withdrawal allowed until March 9. Elections, if required, will be held on March 16. The BJP is poised to fortify its presence in the Rajya Sabha, with an anticipated increase in seats.

Additionally, prominent leaders like Union Ministers Ram Nath Thakur and Ramdas Athawale are among those expected to make a comeback to the upper house. Contestations are heating up, particularly for one recognized seat each in Haryana, Odisha, and Bihar. With intriguing political maneuvers transpiring, the atmosphere is ripe for significant tactical exchanges across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

