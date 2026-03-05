Legal Tussle Over TikTok Deal Spurs Controversy
A lawsuit challenges the legality of the U.S. government's approval of a TikTok joint venture involving Donald Trump and Pam Bondi, arguing it breaches a 2024 law. Filed by the Public Integrity Project, it seeks a renegotiation to prevent political content censorship, not a TikTok ban.
A lawsuit was filed against President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi over the approval of a joint venture by TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance. The lawsuit claims that the government's approval was illegal and violated a 2024 law.
The case was brought to the U.S. Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia by the Public Integrity Project on behalf of two American investors in competing social media firms. The plaintiffs are seeking a renegotiation of the deal to prevent censorship of political content on TikTok, not a ban on the app.
This legal move is significant as it challenges the positions of administration allies, highlighting concerns over media influence and political content on one of the world's most popular social platforms.
