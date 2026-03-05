Left Menu

International Efforts Intensify After Iranian Warship Tragedy

The Indian Navy joined efforts to search and rescue sailors after the Iranian warship IRIS Dena was destroyed by a torpedo, allegedly from a US submarine, off Sri Lanka's coast. At least 87 Iranian sailors died. The Navy's prompt response included aircraft and ships to augment Sri Lanka-led operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:52 IST
International Efforts Intensify After Iranian Warship Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy swiftly responded to a maritime disaster off Sri Lanka's coast involving the Iranian warship IRIS Dena. The vessel was hit by a torpedo, reportedly from a US submarine, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 87 Iranian sailors.

The incident occurred as the IRIS Dena was returning home post the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India. Upon learning of the distress signal, the Indian Navy launched an immediate search and rescue operation, deploying a long-range maritime patrol aircraft.

Additionally, the Indian Navy stationed INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, alongside standby aircraft, to support Sri Lanka in their ongoing rescue efforts. Coordination with the Sri Lankan Navy and other agencies continues as the search for missing personnel persists.

TRENDING

1
Memorable moments of Iranian ship crew in India fades

Memorable moments of Iranian ship crew in India fades

 India
2
France to send armored vehicles to Lebanon, Macron says

France to send armored vehicles to Lebanon, Macron says

 France
3
More than 20 states sue over new global tariffs Trump imposed after his stinging Supreme Court loss

More than 20 states sue over new global tariffs Trump imposed after his stin...

 United States
4
Amit Shah congratulates Indian team on victory in T20 World Cup semifinals

Amit Shah congratulates Indian team on victory in T20 World Cup semifinals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026