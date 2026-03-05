Poland's Central Bank Debates Defence Funding Strategy

Poland's central bank is at a crossroads as it decides whether to pursue an alternate defence financing strategy, steering clear of the EU's SAFE programme. Governor Adam Glapinski reiterated the bank's preference to conserve its foreign exchange reserves and suggested utilizing its profits instead.

The SAFE initiative, which aims to enhance European military capabilities, has sparked a major political debate in Poland. The nationalist Law and Justice Party (PiS) has articulated strong opposition, arguing that the programme could entangle Poland in debt and limit its alliances, particularly with the U.S.

Despite these concerns, the PiS has called for a presidential veto on related legislation. Governor Glapinski and President Karol Nawrocki have hinted at using domestic resources, but specifics remain undisclosed. The move includes leveraging the central bank's gold reserves for defence funding.

