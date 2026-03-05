Left Menu

Poland's Central Bank Debates Defence Funding Strategy

Poland's central bank, led by Governor Adam Glapinski, will not propose an alternative to the EU's SAFE programme for defence financing. Nationalists have opposed SAFE, citing concerns over debt and foreign influence. Discussions include using Polish funds and central bank profits for defence spending instead of EU loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:23 IST
Poland's Central Bank Debates Defence Funding Strategy

Poland's central bank is at a crossroads as it decides whether to pursue an alternate defence financing strategy, steering clear of the EU's SAFE programme. Governor Adam Glapinski reiterated the bank's preference to conserve its foreign exchange reserves and suggested utilizing its profits instead.

The SAFE initiative, which aims to enhance European military capabilities, has sparked a major political debate in Poland. The nationalist Law and Justice Party (PiS) has articulated strong opposition, arguing that the programme could entangle Poland in debt and limit its alliances, particularly with the U.S.

Despite these concerns, the PiS has called for a presidential veto on related legislation. Governor Glapinski and President Karol Nawrocki have hinted at using domestic resources, but specifics remain undisclosed. The move includes leveraging the central bank's gold reserves for defence funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-US tells Latin America: Military force is the only way to defeat cartels

UPDATE 3-US tells Latin America: Military force is the only way to defeat ca...

 Global
2
Bose quits as Bengal Governor days before poll schedule; Mamata hints at 'pressure' from Amit Shah

Bose quits as Bengal Governor days before poll schedule; Mamata hints at 'pr...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-Universal Music puts US listing on hold, citing market uncertainty

UPDATE 2-Universal Music puts US listing on hold, citing market uncertainty

 Global
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-US and European stocks fall as Iran war drives oil rally, bond selloff

GLOBAL MARKETS-US and European stocks fall as Iran war drives oil rally, bon...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026